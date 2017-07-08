Dr. Fadi Hamid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Hamid, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Hamid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Gastroenterology802 N Riverside Rd Ste 220, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-7074
Saint Luke's GI Specialists-Plaza4321 Washington St Ste 5100, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 491-9100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kansas City Womens Clinic12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 420, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-1711Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have severe Crohn's disease, and recently switched to Dr. Hamid's care after my previous GI moved from the area. Dr. Hamid is an excellent listener, considerate of my overall health, and has thoughtfully executed what I believe to be an excellent care plan. His training is excellent, and several of my other doctors have described him as "brilliant". I feel very fortunate that my disease is being managed by a top-notch physician.
About Dr. Fadi Hamid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114181302
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Kansas City Sch Med
- U Mo-Kansas City Sch Med
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamid has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Enteritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.