Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hammoud works at Shelton Pediatrics in Shelton, CT with other offices in Ansonia, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Shelton Pediatrics
    2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 101, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 405-2591
  2. 2
    Pediatric Adolescent Healthcare PC
    400 Main St, Ansonia, CT 06401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 735-9536

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2020
    I had very good experience with doctor fadi , all my kids go to his office. Chahida
    Chahida — Mar 01, 2020
    About Dr. Fadi Hammoud, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1518038454
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.