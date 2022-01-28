Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanbali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Hanbali, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1755 Curie Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-7951Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Neurosciences Center - A Providence Medical Partners Practice3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 120, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 577-1961
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The front office was very careful with the registration taking all the precautions to protect me and themselves. The wait time was short and the staff was professional. The doctor explained to me that my back problem does not require fusion like another spine surgeon recommended. I just needed decompression. I was satisfied with the response. I felt the doctor was very knowledgeable and approiachable. I spent enough time with me and my family to explain the problem and the treatment. I will choose him for surgery when I am ready.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - Neuro-Oncological Surgery
- American University of Beirut-Medical Center - Neurosurgery
- American University of Beirut-Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
