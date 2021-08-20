Overview of Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD

Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Hayek works at American Health Network in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Danville, IN and Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.