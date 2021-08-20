Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD
Dr. Fadi Hayek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hancock Regional Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Hematology/Oncology8301 Harcourt Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hematology/Oncology100 Hospital Ln Ste 320, Danville, IN 46122
Hancock Cancer Care801 N State St, Greenfield, IN 46140
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
My wife was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2020. She passed just a few months ago. We have been married 44 years and it has taken me a while to write about our experience. Dr. Hayak, Sherry and all of the nursing staff at the Sue Ann Wortman Center were so kind and supportive throughout Brenda's battle and were available to us 24 hours a day. They became like family. No doctor could possibly be any more honest, sincere, caring and devoted to his patients. There was never a doubt that she was receiving the best care possible. I think we had several months to love and cherish each other that we otherwise would not had it not been for Dr. Hayek and his group of angels.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932123205
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Hospital
- Michigan St University
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology
