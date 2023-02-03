Overview of Dr. Fadi Joudi, MD

Dr. Fadi Joudi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kingman Healthcare Center.



Dr. Joudi works at Wichita Urology - West Office in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.