Offers telehealth
Dr. Fadi Joudi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University - Beirut|American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kingman Healthcare Center.
Wichita Urology - West Office7570 W 21st St N Ste 1014A, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 683-1031
Wichita Urology - Legacy Medical Arts Office2077 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 685-9505
Wichita Urology Group2626 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 685-3893Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kingman Healthcare Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Joudi did an amazing job! I feel so much better than I have in a few years. I highly recommend him.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427050079
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospital|University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St. Louis University
- American University - Beirut|American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
