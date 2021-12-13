Overview

Dr. Fadi Layous, MD is a Pulmonologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Aleppo University Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Layous works at Pulmonology and Allergy Associates in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.