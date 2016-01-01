Overview of Dr. Fadi Makdesi, MD

Dr. Fadi Makdesi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Makdesi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.