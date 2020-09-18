Overview of Dr. Fadi Makhlouf, MD

Dr. Fadi Makhlouf, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baldwinsville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Makhlouf works at UPSTATE COMMUNITY OB/GYN in Baldwinsville, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.