Dr. Fadi Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Malek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Malek, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Malek works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic of Acadiana Ll1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 308, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 232-2387
-
2
Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic of Acadiana, LLC459 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2387
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malek?
Dr. Malek was my mom's pulmonologist throughout her month-long stay at the Heart Hospital. She was critically ill with covid pneumonia. He was truly a God-send. When he wasn't there in person, he was calling constantly to check on her. He never gave up on her, and I believe she is alive because of him!
About Dr. Fadi Malek, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1699761056
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Emory U Affil Prog
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malek works at
Dr. Malek speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.