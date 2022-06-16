Dr. Fadi Matar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Matar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fadi Matar, MD
Dr. Fadi Matar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Matar works at
Dr. Matar's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 821-8001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Cardiovascular Institute509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-1515
-
3
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
4
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matar?
I have been with Dr Matar for over 10 years. He is responsive and has done a great deal to ensure that I have survived my heart issues, which now include 2 stints. I consider myself lucky to have been under his care. Note that I have gone to other heart doctors previously and he by far is and has been superior. He is a wonderful practitioner.
About Dr. Fadi Matar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1679512479
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matar works at
Dr. Matar has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matar speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Matar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.