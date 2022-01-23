See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD

Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Nasr works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nasr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience Specialists PC
    4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 748-3300
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Spine Hospital
    14101 Parkway Commons Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-2700
  3. 3
    Spine Surgery Associates Pllc
    14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-4345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Ardmore
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nasr?

    Jan 23, 2022
    Dr. Nasr and the whole team at the Spine Hospital were amazing!! I’ve had back pain for years and recently discovered that I had a mass between L1-L2. It was entangled in all the nerves and had started to grow on the spinal cord. He had warned me it could be risky because of where it was located. I’m only 4 days after surgery, but I have no hip or leg pain!!!!!! I have battled this for years!! I’m so thankful and looking forward to my pain free life!! I would give him 10 stars!!
    Kimberly Maahs — Jan 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nasr to family and friends

    Dr. Nasr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nasr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD.

    About Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609918416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasr works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nasr’s profile.

    Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fadi Nasr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.