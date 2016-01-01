Dr. Fadi Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Rahhal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Rahhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Rahhal works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Clinic of Clermont LLC821 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1665Thursday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 201 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-1665
- 3 201 Mohawk Rd, Minneola, FL 34715 Directions (352) 242-1665
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fadi Rahhal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1306062724
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahhal works at
Dr. Rahhal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahhal speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.