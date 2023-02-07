Dr. Fadi Saied, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Saied, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fadi Saied, DO
Dr. Fadi Saied, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saied's Office Locations
Main Office-Bakersfield2400 Bahamas Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 328-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything I heard about Dr. Saied was true, a fantastic doctor. He was a true professional along with his whole staff. Every question I had was answered timely and clearly. At the two week point I have been up and walking twice a day for a mile each time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saied has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saied accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saied has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saied on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
201 patients have reviewed Dr. Saied. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saied.
