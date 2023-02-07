Overview of Dr. Fadi Saied, DO

Dr. Fadi Saied, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saied works at DISC Sports and Spine Center., Newport Beach, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.