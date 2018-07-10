See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Florence, SC
Dr. Fadi Seif, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fadi Seif, MD

Dr. Fadi Seif, MD is a Pulmonologist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Seif works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seif's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fadi Seif, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1174713879
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Alabama Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Seif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seif works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Seif’s profile.

    Dr. Seif has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Seif has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
