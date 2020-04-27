See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in O Fallon, IL
Dr. Fadi Siyam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fadi Siyam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Dr. Siyam works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology O'Fallon
    775 Sunset Blvd Ste B, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 589-9051
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 27, 2020
    Extremely knowledgeable and very helpful!
    — Apr 27, 2020
    About Dr. Fadi Siyam, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Arabic, French, Hebrew and Turkish
    • 1558526574
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • University of Missouri-Columbia, MO
    • University of Jordan
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Siyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siyam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siyam works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Siyam’s profile.

    Dr. Siyam speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew and Turkish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Siyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siyam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siyam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siyam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

