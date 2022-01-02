Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD
Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University Rootstown, OH and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Sweiss' Office Locations
The Neuroscience Center740 High St Ste 3002, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sweiss is a VERY nice Dr. He is very understanding and does not rush and makes you feel like he is TRUELY concerned about your problems I WOULD recommend him to anyone!!!??
About Dr. Fadi Sweiss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
NPI: 1124462999
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Washington, D.C. Neurological Surgery
- Northeast Ohio Medical University Rootstown, OH
