Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD
Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Aldahan's Office Locations
Valley Oaks Health Inc415 N 26th St Ste 201, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 446-6400
Wabash Valley Alliance Inc131 W Drexel Pkwy, Rensselaer, IN 47978 Directions (219) 866-4194
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1184616294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aldahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldahan speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldahan.
