Overview of Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD

Dr. Fadia Aldahan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN.



Dr. Aldahan works at Valley Oaks Health Inc in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.