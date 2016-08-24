Overview

Dr. Fadlallah Habr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Brown U Rhode Island Hosp



Dr. Habr works at LIFESPAN PHYSICIAN GROUP in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.