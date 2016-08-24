Dr. Fadlallah Habr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadlallah Habr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadlallah Habr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Brown U Rhode Island Hosp
Dr. Habr works at
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 110 Lockwood St Ste 116, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I (50 year old female) saw Dr. Habr for my first colonoscopy. I wanted to attempt the procedure without meds (e.g., no amnesiacs like Versed). Dr. Habr and staff heard me, discussed the pros and cons, and set me up with an IV in case I needed fentanyl once the procedure started. Dr. and staff were so fantastic that I completed the procedure with NO meds, resulting in a quick visit before getting on with the rest of my day as usual. FYI the discomfort was not as bad as uterine contractions.
About Dr. Fadlallah Habr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1619924651
Education & Certifications
- Brown U Rhode Island Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habr works at
Dr. Habr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habr speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Habr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.