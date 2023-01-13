Overview of Dr. Fady Bahri, MD

Dr. Fady Bahri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from French Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bahri works at Bahri Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.