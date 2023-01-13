See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Fady Bahri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (76)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fady Bahri, MD

Dr. Fady Bahri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from French Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bahri works at Bahri Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bahri Orthopaedics
    6100 Kennerly Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 739-0050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bahri Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Riverside
    1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 739-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 13, 2023
    I had a total knee replacement on my right knee performed by another doctor. Afterwards I experienced pain, stiffness, and swelling for over a year. One visit to Dr Bahri and my pain, stiffness, and swelling is totally gone. I couldn't be any more pleased with his medical care. If you experience pain associated with an orthopedic diagnosis Dr Bahri is the solution to your problem. His knowledge, experience, and skills are extraordinary.
    Charles Townsend — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Fady Bahri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1780778308
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute, Under Dr. James Andrews
    Residency
    • McGill University
    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • French Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Bahri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahri works at Bahri Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bahri’s profile.

    Dr. Bahri has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

