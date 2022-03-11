Overview of Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD

Dr. Fady Khoury-Collado, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Khoury-Collado works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.