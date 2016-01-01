Dr. Henein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fady Henein, MD
Overview of Dr. Fady Henein, MD
Dr. Fady Henein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Henein works at
Dr. Henein's Office Locations
-
1
Wekiva Springs3947 Salisbury Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3533
-
2
Unison Behavioral Health3455 Harris Rd, Waycross, GA 31503 Directions (912) 449-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henein?
About Dr. Fady Henein, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265788079
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henein works at
Dr. Henein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.