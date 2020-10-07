See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Fady Sharara, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.2 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fady Sharara, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Sharara works at Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine
    11150 Sunset Hills Rd Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Fady Sharara, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1780610352
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institute of Health
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
    • American University Of Beirut
    Medical Education
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Sharara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharara works at Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine in Reston, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sharara’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

