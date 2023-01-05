See All Plastic Surgeons in Ellicott City, MD
Dr. Fady Sinno, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Fady Sinno, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (56)
Map Pin Small Ellicott City, MD
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fady Sinno, MD

Dr. Fady Sinno, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Carroll Hospital Center and Medstar Harbor Hospital.

Dr. Sinno works at Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
4.8 (73)
View Profile
Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
Dr. Salman Ashruf, MD
4.9 (121)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
2.3 (3)
View Profile

Dr. Sinno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery
    5300 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 102, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 884-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sinno Center for Plastic Surgery
    826 Washington Rd Ste 204A, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 751-2348
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Carroll Hospital Center
  • Medstar Harbor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Crohn's Disease
Gigantomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Crohn's Disease
Gigantomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sinno?

    Jan 05, 2023
    So pleased with Dr. Sinno and his staff. They are welcoming and friendly and Dr. Sinno is very knowledgeable and takes time to listen and answer all questions. Would definitely recommend.
    Lauren — Jan 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fady Sinno, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fady Sinno, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sinno to family and friends

    Dr. Sinno's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sinno

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fady Sinno, MD.

    About Dr. Fady Sinno, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215006994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas, Galveston, Texas (Plastic Surgery)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Am U Beirut
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fady Sinno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fady Sinno, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.