Overview of Dr. Fady Wanna, MD

Dr. Fady Wanna, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.