Overview of Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD

Dr. Faeza Kazmier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kazmier works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.