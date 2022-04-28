Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Overview of Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their residency with Metropolitan/ Lincoln hospital in New York City
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad's Office Locations
-
1
Deloor Podiatry Associates140 N State Rt 17, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (585) 480-7208Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad?
Everything was great. Easy & comfortable.
About Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Persian
- 1043746878
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan/ Lincoln hospital in New York City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad works at
Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhtiari-Nejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.