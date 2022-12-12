Overview

Dr. Fahad Javed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Punjab Med Collegue, University of Punjab - Fauisalabad, Pakistan|Punjab Medical College University Of Punjab and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Javed works at Brownsville Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.