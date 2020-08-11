Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Fahad Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, performed successful Endoscopy . Courteous and communicative before and after procedure.
About Dr. Fahad Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1336303890
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anemia, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
