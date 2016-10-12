Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahd Rahman, MD
Overview of Dr. Fahd Rahman, MD
Dr. Fahd Rahman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Union Hospital111 W High St Ste 302, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-2677
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahman is very caring and considerate. He answers your questions and is very thorough. He cares about his patients and it shows.
About Dr. Fahd Rahman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1518165943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
