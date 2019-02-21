Dr. Fahd Zarrouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarrouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahd Zarrouf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fahd Zarrouf, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Anmed Health Medical Center800 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-1810
Anmed Health Pharmacy- Oglesby Center2000 E Greenville St Ste 1000, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-6020
- AnMed Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He explains much of his analysis in terms I can understand. He's been very helpful and I recommend him to anyone seeking the help of a very professional and competent doctor.
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic-Sleep Disorders Center
- Internal Medicine/Psychiatry Combined
- West Virginia University-Internal Medicine/Psychiatry Combined
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
