Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD
Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Dr. Hamadeh works at
Dr. Hamadeh's Office Locations
-
1
St. Anthony Rheumatology Center and IV Therapy13401 N Western Ave Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (205) 934-5191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamadeh?
Very good to explain in a very polite manner!
About Dr. Fahed Hamadeh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1194760918
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Univ Med Ctr
- Tex Tech University Nw Tex Hospital
- Tex Tech U - NW Tex Hosp|Tex Tech University Nw Tex Hospital
- University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamadeh works at
Dr. Hamadeh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.