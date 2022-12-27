Dr. Saada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahed Saada, MD
Overview
Dr. Fahed Saada, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Saada works at
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
Cny Neurological Consulting, Pllc5000 Brittonfield Pkwy, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saada went above and beyond to research some of the unique symptoms I have after my Covid diagnosis in 2021. He could have referred me to another specialist but took it upon himself to learn more about my condition and treat me. He never seemed rushed or impatient and I never had to wait in the waiting room more than 5 minutes unlike other doctor's visits.
About Dr. Fahed Saada, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- Fairview Hospital-Cleveland Clinic Healthcare System
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Saada works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saada.
