Dr. Faheem Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faheem Ahmed, MD
Dr. Faheem Ahmed, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Eye Physicians of Virginia - McLean Office6845 Elm St Ste 611, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 977-4963Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed has now performed two cataract surgeries on me and they've both been successful. He and his staff are accessible, professional, and courteous. Better yet, my vision is right as I had hoped and expected.
About Dr. Faheem Ahmed, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- English
- 1306285705
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Einstein Med Ctr|Einstein Medical Center, Transitional Internship
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.