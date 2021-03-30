Dr. Fahim Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahim Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fahim Malik, MD
Dr. Fahim Malik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Nephrology Assoc1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20854 Directions (202) 877-6429
-
2
Washington Nephrology Associates4915 Auburn Ave Ste 104, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 907-4646
-
3
Washington Nephrology Associates19785 Crystal Rock Dr Ste 310, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 907-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malik is one of the best doctor I have ever been to. He is very patient. He takes time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. He always have a smile on his face and is very welcoming. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Fahim Malik, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124220546
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School of Med/Boston Med Ctr|Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Arizona
- Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.