Overview of Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD

Dr. Fahim Zaman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Zaman works at Renal Associates PA in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.