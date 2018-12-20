Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO
Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Health System5 E 98th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9393
KindBody102 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (855) 563-2639
Kindbody of Ca Medical Practice88 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (855) 563-2639
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
I like it that she was concise and got straight to the point. Like any relationship, some people aren’t compatible and others are. My experience with her was straight to the point. No bs like how most people do when you’re expecting. And that’s something I needed during a scary time like pregnancy and birth. I respect her honesty and letting me know exactly what to expect.
- English, Spanish
- 1306005145
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
