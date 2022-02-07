Dr. Faina Akselrod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akselrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faina Akselrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faina Akselrod, MD
Dr. Faina Akselrod, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Akselrod works at
Dr. Akselrod's Office Locations
-
1
Prime Care On the Bay LLC1711 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-6525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akselrod?
Great doctor
About Dr. Faina Akselrod, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528035862
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akselrod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akselrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akselrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akselrod works at
Dr. Akselrod has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akselrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akselrod speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Akselrod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akselrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akselrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akselrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.