Dr. Faina Gutin, MD
Dr. Faina Gutin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St. Petersburg Pavlov Medical University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Robert J Perin MD630 Salem Ave, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Dr. Gutin is one of the best doctors I have ever encountered. Thorough, expert and with an engaging personality. If I had the choice of a doctor "as I lay dying," it would be Dr. Gutin.
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Oakwood Hospital
- St. Petersburg Pavlov Medical University
- St Petersburg Medical Institute
