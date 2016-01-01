Dr. Shnaydman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faina Shnaydman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faina Shnaydman, MD
Dr. Faina Shnaydman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from POLTAV MEDICAL STOMATOLOGICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Shnaydman works at
Dr. Shnaydman's Office Locations
Tatyana Girshin Medical P.c.248 AVENUE P, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 376-8300Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Carewell Medical Associates PC16995 137th Ave, Jamaica, NY 11434 Directions (718) 528-1503
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faina Shnaydman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477701068
Education & Certifications
- POLTAV MEDICAL STOMATOLOGICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shnaydman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shnaydman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnaydman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnaydman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnaydman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnaydman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.