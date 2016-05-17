See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Yablochnikova works at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
    681 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 221-7816
  2. 2
    Faina Yablochnikova, MD
    3380 Nostrand Ave Apt 1E, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 933-4545

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Faina Yablochnikova, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1174768527
