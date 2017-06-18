Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatogorov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD
Overview
Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7531 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 205, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 876-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zlatogorov?
Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD saved my life! I was depressed, burned out from my career, and suicidal. I have a family (3 children and a wife). Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD took the proper steps for me to take a break from my employment, and treated my depression - and acute exhaustion successfully. I was able to make a full recovery. I have been employed professionally for the last several years - and thankful to Dr. Zlatogorov, MD's treatment, as well as staff's professionalism. Thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Faina Zlatogorov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1780745588
Education & Certifications
- Odessa Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlatogorov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zlatogorov has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zlatogorov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatogorov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatogorov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatogorov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatogorov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.