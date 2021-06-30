Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD
Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hosp Ctr/Coll P&S/Columbia U

Dr. Akhter's Office Locations
Cardiologist of Clark & Champaign Cty Inc - Springfield100 W McCreight Ave Ste 150, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 323-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to say this Dr. is very professional and have a kindness to him that can only be described as care for his patients , The team he has working with him also show these important traits and I must share to tell my story .
About Dr. Faiq Akhter, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1801896303
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hosp Ctr/Coll P&S/Columbia U
- St Luke's Hosp
- Civil Hosp
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akhter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhter speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.