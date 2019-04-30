Overview of Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD

Dr. Faiq Hameedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hameedi works at Wilson Orthopaedics Pllc in Bronx, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.