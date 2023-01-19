Overview of Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD

Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They completed their residency with HENRY FORD HOSPITAL



Dr. Ahmad works at Michigan Neuro-Science Clinic, PLLC in Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.