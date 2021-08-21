Overview

Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.