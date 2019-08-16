Overview of Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD

Dr. Faisal Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at CenterWell Olathe in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.