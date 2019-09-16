Overview of Dr. Faisal Arain, MD

Dr. Faisal Arain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA Khan Medical College|Quaid-I-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Arain works at Heart Care Center of Northwest Houston, PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.