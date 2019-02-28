Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Bahadur works at
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 699-5536Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lifetime heart & Vascular3011 S Lindsay Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 699-5536
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
After a thorough examination, it was confirmed my heart was working just fine. At first I thought $240.00 in a two week period of co-pays, was absurd. It cleaned out my budget. But I must say it is the best $240.00 I ever spent. Dr. Bahadur recommended a mammogram which I hadn't had in 2 years. From where the pain was coming, he recommended to get it checked out. Turns out I have breast cancer. It was caught very early. Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr. Bahadur. He is one fabulous Dr.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1144421355
- Lsu Med Center
- Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Umbc an Honor Uninversity In Maryland
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
