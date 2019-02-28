See All Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Bahadur works at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-5536
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lifetime heart & Vascular
    3011 S Lindsay Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-5536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144421355
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Umbc an Honor Uninversity In Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faisal Bahadur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahadur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahadur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahadur works at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bahadur’s profile.

    Dr. Bahadur has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahadur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahadur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahadur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahadur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahadur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

