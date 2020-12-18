Overview

Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Bhinder works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.