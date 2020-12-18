Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Bhinder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Capital Digestive Care - Frederick56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 810-5252Wednesday8:15am - 12:00pm
Birns, Gloger & Witten, MD9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 308, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-1244
Capital Digestive Care3280 Urbana Pike Ste 101, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 810-5252
- Frederick Health Hospital
Extremely competent, dedicated, organized, knowledgeable
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700086808
- University of Florida
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- St Elizabeth Medical Center St Elizabeth Hospital
- King Edward Medical University
- Gastroenterology
