Overview of Dr. Faisal Hamid, MD

Dr. Faisal Hamid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hamid works at Fh Medical Care Pllc in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.